Baltimore police: Man fatally shot resisting robbery off Key Highway

A man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Locust point after resisting a robbery, the most serious incident yet in an area where residents have increasingly become alarmed about violent crime, police confirmed.

The victim was not immediately identified. Police commissioner Kevin Davis confirmed that the victim had visited the Royal Farms store on Key Highway and was leaving when he was approached by a group of suspects who try to rob him. He resisted and was shot.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Lawrence St., alongside the brand new Anthem House apartment complex.

Davis and police leaders recently held a crime walk in Riverside Park in response to a series of violent incidents.

