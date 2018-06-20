Baltimore police charge Harford man with murder after his mother was found shot in the back

Baltimore police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man who has been charged in his mother's death.

Warrant Apprehension detectives arrested 37-year-old Michael Singleton, of the 500 block of Majestic Prince Circle in Havre de Grace, on Wednesday. Police said he is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Janie McCray, 57, of the 4700 block of Greenspring Ave. on the edge of the Cylburn neighborhood.

Officers found McCray shot in the back on California Boulevard, near the Forest Park Golf Course, on Halloween. Police said there was also signs of trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singleton’s public defender could not immediately be reached for comment.

McCray was one of 30 people over 50 years old killed last year in Baltimore, an increase from 23 in all of 2016 and 15 in 2015. There have been 12 homicide victims over 50 killed so far this year.

The average age of a homicide victim in the city is 32.

