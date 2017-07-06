Man charged in shooting death of Dionay Smith

Baltimore Police have charged a suspect in the killing of the brother of the department's lead spokesman.

Police on Thursday said Terrell Gibson, 21, has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Dionay Smith. Police said Gibson is charged with first- and second-degre murder, and first- and second-degree assault.

Smith, 24, was found fatally shot about 8 p.m. Sunday in his home in the 1400 block of Argyle Ave. in the Upton neighborhood of West Baltimore. Known as Dion, he was the younger brother of Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith.

"My brother had a very kind heart. It appears that someone he knows — that he probably was kind to — took advantage of him," T.J. Smith said.

This story will be updated.