Baltimore man charged in killing near Federal Hill is held without bail

A man charged with a homicide near Federal Hill, who police said is also responsible for a number of robberies across the city, is being held without bail, online court records show.

Deandre Devon Sleet, 23, is charged with fatally shooting Timothy Moriconi, 25, during an attempted robbery as Moriconi was walking home on Riverside Avenue in South Baltimore on September 27.

The killing shook the neighborhood, which has seen few homicides. The same week Moriconi was killed, 16 others will killed, making September one of the deadliest months in the city in more than a year.

Sleet is also charged with numerous counts in an armed robbery that occurred on Monday, court records show.

Sleet was arrested on Thursday.

Police also charged Kiara Treasure Wesley, 23, of Baltimore with a handgun violation in the attempted robbery of Moriconi. She also was ordered held without bail on Friday. Additional charges are pending against her, police said.

Neither Sleet or Wesley had attorneys listed in online court records.

Police have said the pair is believed to be responsible for a number of robberies, with Sleet robbing the victim and Wesley driving the getaway car.

