Man pinned under MTA van, injured after collision at Sinai Hospital, Baltimore police say

A man was injured outside Sinai Hospital Tuesday morning when the Maryland Transit Administration mobility van he just departed rolled on top of him, Baltimore police said.

An MTA mobility van struck an SUV, which then struck a second MTA mobility van, causing the second mobility van to tip over onto a man who had just gotten off the MTA van, said Baltimore Police spokesman Det. Nicole Monroe. The victim was partially protected by his motorized scooter, preventing him from suffering more significant injuries, she said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the Sinai Hospital parking lot, Monroe said.

City firefighters rescued the man and he was taken to Sinai’s emergency department, said Sharon Boston, a hospital spokeswoman. The driver of the car was also taken to the emergency department, Boston said.

MTA police are investigating.

