'Corrupt cops' to testify in federal drug case in Baltimore

Two Baltimore police officers who have pleaded guilty in a heroin ring will testify against the accused leaders of the enterprise, telling a federal jury they robbed one heroin dealer at the behest of another, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise revealed his plans to call forth Detectives Momodu Gondo and Jemell Rayam — two “bombshell witnesses,” a defense attorney said in court.

The two officers — both of whom have admitted to robbing the rival heroin dealer — will testify against five men accused of operating the Shropshire drug ring, which investigators say was the single largest supplier of heroin to suburban Baltimore and Harford counties.

Gondo pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin. Both Gondo and Rayam have pleaded guilty to racketeering in a separate criminal case. Rayam faces as much as 20 years in prison; Gondo, 40 years.

“Both men, as they will tell you candidly and honestly, hope — hope — the United States will recommend a lesser sentence because they decided to cooperate,” Wise told jurors.

The police detectives, Wise said, helped the Shropshire crew, even robbing the rival dealer of 800 grams of heroin then selling the drugs.

“One of the ways drug dealers get supplies of heroin is by robbing other drug dealers,” Wise told jurors.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys addressed jurors Tuesday for the first time in the Shropshire drug trafficking case. Antonio Shropshire, 31, the alleged boss, and four other men are charged in U.S. District Court with conspiracy to distribute heroin. The accused include Antoine Washington, 27, Alexander Campbell, 29, Glen Kyle Wells, 31, and Omari Thomas, 25. Thomas is a running back for a semi-pro football team, the Baltimore Cobras. The five men are accused of operating a deadly interstate drug ring since at least 2010 with headquarters around The Alameda.

As Harford County sheriff deputies investigated suburban heroin overdoses two years ago, they began to suspect their efforts were being frustrated by a complicit Baltimore police officer. With his guilty plea, Gondo admitted to tipping off drug dealers to police whereabouts.

The investigation shifted to Gondo and soon threw open the door on an allegedly rogue unit of the Baltimore police, the Gun Trace Task Force. Gondo, Rayam and six other Baltimore police officers from the elite gun unit had been robbing drug dealers and innocent civilians for years, even stealing from the city itself through fraudulent overtime payments, prosecutors say.

Four officers have pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy and four more head to trial next year. The scandal continues to reverberate across the city with local prosecutors dropping criminal charges against more than 100 people whose cases hinged on the word of the accused officers. Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis disbanded the task force and ordered other plainclothes units back into uniform to restore accountability. Mayor Catherine Pugh requested an audit of the soaring costs of police overtime. And the city’s top lawyer says officials are bracing for lawsuits from robbery victims. One Carroll County woman has already sued in Baltimore Circuit Court for nearly $1 million.

Police say the sweeping scandal, however, began with suburban heroin overdoses.

Tuesday morning, Wise showed jurors a photograph of a teenage girl, her belly exposed, sprawled on a couch, having overdosed in Bel Air two days after Christmas in 2011.

“She went to sleep and never woke up,” he said.

CAPTION Baltimore Police audio from a police shooting at a 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore early Monday morning. (Audio provided by Broadcastify) Baltimore Police audio from a police shooting at a 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore early Monday morning. (Audio provided by Broadcastify) CAPTION Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video) Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video)

More than 60 people overdosed and 15 of them died from heroin that traces back to Shropshire’s crew, said Capt. Lee Dunbar, who investigates overdoses for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Wise told jurors he would take them inside the alleged drug crew during the trial scheduled to last three weeks. He described a professional operation, one in which heroin users would call a phone number to place orders and arrange pickups. The number was routinely changed to evade police detection and the drug dealers would send a text message to inform all their customers when the number changed, Wise said.

Further, he said, dealers would advertise potent heroin as “missile,” even announcing when a batch caused an overdose.

“That may seem really perverse to you,” Wise told jurors. “The unfortunate truth is if you’re addicted to this and spending hundreds of dollars, sometimes thousands a week, you want value for your money. So the more potent it is, the more desirable.”

The five men accused in the drug case all pleaded not guilty. Their five defense attorneys each addressed the jury in turn, some shifting blame to drug dealers already imprisoned, others questioning whether jurors can trust testimony from heroin users.

Wise told jurors they would hear from people who bought heroin from the five men, as well as other drug dealers throughout the trial. Some had been promised immunity to testify, he said.

“A lot of people under a lot of pressure are going to come in here and say a lot of things to save their neck,” said Robert Bonsib, the defense attorney for Washington.

Antoine Washington alone is charged with selling the heroin that eventually killed the teenage girl four years ago. But Kenneth Diggins, of Bel Air, is serving 10 years in federal prison for directly supplying her the heroin. Prosecutors say Diggins bought the heroin from Washington.

Bonsib, however, said Diggins alone is to blame.

Diggins is scheduled to testify, and Bonsib said the man supplied the girl heroin in exchange for sex.

“He bought her body for some heroin,” Bonsib said.

The Shropshire drug case hinges on suspect witness testimony, said Alfred Guillaume, Shropshire’s attorney. He spoke briefly, urging jurors to withhold judgment, saying the evidence will fall short of convincing jurors beyond a reasonable doubt.

Harry McKnett, the attorney for Thomas, impressed upon jurors the high threshold for a conviction.

“You must find these facts beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Defense attorney David Fischer sought to distance his client, Campbell, from the other men accused as part of the Shropshire drug crew.

“We absolutely, 100 percent dispute that he was a member,” Fischer told jurors. “My client was an independent guy … he had nothing to do with the death … he had nothing to do with these dirty cops.”

The final attorney to speak, Marshall Henslee, defended Wells and asked jurors to consider whether they can trust the word of criminal witnesses.

“The government,” he said, “will ask you to rely on the word of thieves, drug dealers and robbers and corrupt cops.”