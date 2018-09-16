Five shot in separate incidents in Baltimore, police say

Five people were shot in separate instances overnight, Baltimore police said Sunday.

In the first instance, at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, police found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 4500 block of Edmondson Ave. He was then taken to an area hospital.

Then, a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound walked into a fire station at about 11:51 p.m. Saturday. The woman, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, told police she was shot while walking in the 3200 block of Chelsea Terrace.

Police found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of Garrison Blvd. on Sunday around 4:24 a.m.

More than an hour later around 6 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hand walked into an area hospital. The youth told police he was shot in the 1200 block of Division St.

Police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of Baker St. on Sunday at about 8:35 a.m.

Police ask those with information about any of the incidents to contact the citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call a tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed