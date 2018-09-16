News Maryland Crime

Five shot in separate incidents in Baltimore, police say

The Baltimore Sun

Five people were shot in separate instances overnight, Baltimore police said Sunday.

In the first instance, at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, police found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 4500 block of Edmondson Ave. He was then taken to an area hospital.

Then, a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound walked into a fire station at about 11:51 p.m. Saturday. The woman, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, told police she was shot while walking in the 3200 block of Chelsea Terrace.

Police found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of Garrison Blvd. on Sunday around 4:24 a.m.

More than an hour later around 6 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hand walked into an area hospital. The youth told police he was shot in the 1200 block of Division St.

Police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of Baker St. on Sunday at about 8:35 a.m.

Police ask those with information about any of the incidents to contact the citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call a tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

