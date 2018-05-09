16-year-old boy killed on basketball court in Southwest Baltimore, 3 others shot Tuesday night

A 16-year-old was killed and three other people were shot Tuesday night in Baltimore, according to police.

The boy, the second city teenager to die from gun violence in less than a week, was fatally shot in the 3600 block of W. Mulberry St. in Allendale in Southwest Baltimore around 8:20 p.m. Hours later, detectives hovered at the scene, on a basketball court of the Mary E. Rodman Rec Center and next door to Mary E. Rodman Elementary School.

Neighbor Tony Jordan watched them through a chain-link fence. He didn’t know the victim, but Jordan was the same age as him, 16, when he, himself, was shot up decades ago. He lifted his shirt to reveal the scars on his belly; one bullet is still lodged in his side. It only bothers him, he says, in bad weather.

Jordan, 48, said as violence has increased, people in the area have grown more and more accustomed to hearing gunshots.

“Now when you hear shots you don’t even really pay attention,” he said. “It’s part of everyday life.”

Today, Jordan said, his own daughter often plays at that basketball court. But after the shooting Tuesday night, he said, “She won’t be back up here, that’s for sure.”

Elsewhere Tuesday evening, a 31-year-old man was shot in the city. He went to an area hospital for treatment. Police were called around 5:40 p.m., and investigators are working to determine where in the city the shooting happened.

Less than an hour later, a 20-year-old man was shot in the 3400 block of Leverton Ave. in Baltimore Highlands. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Later, a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm and went to an area hospital for treatment. Police were called around 9:50 p.m. and believe the victim was in the 700 block of Mura St. in Johnston Square when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

