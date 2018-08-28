Police: Three men, one woman shot overnight in Baltimore

Four people were shot and wounded Monday night and early Tuesday in Baltimore, police said.

The most recent victim, a 52-year-old man, was found wounded shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the man was shot in the 1700 block of W. Mulberry St. in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore.

More than three hours earlier, at 12:22 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 5400 block of Moores Run Drive in the Frankford neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore. Officers said they found a 36-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night, police found a 38-year-old man and 30-year-old woman both shot and wounded in the 4500 block of Mountview Road in the Uplands neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore.

Police ask that anyone with information about the three shootings call police at 410-396-2221.

