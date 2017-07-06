Three shot, one fatally, in Baltimore overnight

Baltimore Police are investigating after three people were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents overnight.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was found shot in the front yard of a home in the 2600 block of Roselawn Avenue in Northeast Baltimore’s Hamilton Hills. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

His name has not yet been released by police.

A second victim, a 25-year-old woman, was found shot inside the home. She was taken to an area hospital where police say she is in good condition.

Police said the shooting may have resulted from a domestic dispute “whereby two parties were engaged in a custody dispute.”

Detectives have identified a person of interest, but no other details were immediately available.

Police were called to an area hospital at about 3:10 a.m. Thursday where a 29-year-old man arrived after being shot in the face.

Police said the man told officers he was in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay in South Baltimore when he was shot, but did not to elaborate any further.

Police Thursday also released the names of two recent homicide victims: Elijah Stratton, 32, of the 3800 block of Pall Mill Road, who was shot in the 2200 block of McCulloh Street; and George Thompson, 43, of the 1800 block of Bentalou, who was shot in the 1600 block of Ruxton Avenue. Both homicides occurred on July 5.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings call 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

