Three men dead in Baltimore on Thursday

On Thursday in Baltimore, one man was fatally shot, another was found dead by train tracks, and a third victim died from injuries suffered in an earlier shooting.

An adult man was fatally shot just after midnight in the 4100 block of Cranston Ave. in West Baltimore. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Around 9:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the railroad tracks by Towanda Avenue and Oswego Avenue in Northwest Baltimore to investigate the discovery of an adult man found dead in the area. Detectives suspect foul play and are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

A 26-year-old man shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Saint Benedict St. in West Baltimore died from his injuries. Police identified him as Travon Reid. His family members could not be reached Thursday.

