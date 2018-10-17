Double shooting on Northern Parkway during rush hour; man shot dead earlier in day in Northwest Baltimore

Six people were shot, one fatally, in five incidents Wednesday, including one on West Northern Parkway during rush hour, according to Baltimore City police.

Two victims, 24 and 37, were found in the 2200 block of W. Northern Parkway, near Mount Washington and Sinai Hospital, at 5:17 p.m. Detectives say another car pulled up alongside the victims’ car and opened fire.

Another 42-year-old man was shot in a separate incident in the 4100 block of Harris Ave. in Northeast Baltimore after 7 p.m. Detectives say he was shot after an argument.

Just after 8 a.m., a 24 year-old was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Baker St. in Northwest Baltimore. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was soon pronounced dead.

An adult man was shot after noon in the 2600 block of Saint Benedict St. in West Baltimore. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical and unstable condition.



A 21-year-old man was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of W. Saratoga St. in West Baltimore. Police said the victim had been walking there when he was approached by an unidentified suspect who began firing a gun at him.



Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contract them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.



In response to a recent spike in violence, Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle has temporarily shut down administrative operations at police headquarters and in every district, he said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Those officers have been reassigned to the streets, bringing the number of officers patrolling the city to about 650, he said.



