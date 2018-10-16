3 shot — including 69-year-old woman — in Baltimore overnight, police say

A 69-year-old woman was among three people injured in shootings Monday night and Tuesday morning in Baltimore, police said.

Police believe two of the victims were injured in a double shooting in Northwest Baltimore, while the third was shot in Northeast Baltimore.

At about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to the 5300 block of Cordelia Ave. in Northwest Baltimore’s Arlington neighborhood for a report of a shooting. They found a 69-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her lower body. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Later, at about 3:13 a.m., police were notified after a shooting victim walked into a Baltimore County hospital. A 36-year-old man at the hospital had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his back, police said.

The man did not cooperate with investigators, but police determined he was also shot in the 5300 block of Cordelia Ave.

The shooting followed another incident Monday night at about 9:50 p.m., when police responded to a hospital for a separate report of a walk-in shooting victim. They found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The man refused to answer questions, but police believe he was shot in the 5900 block of Belair Road in Glenham-Belhar in Northeast Baltimore.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

