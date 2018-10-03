1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

One man died and another was hurt in shootings Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Central Park Heights for a report of a shooting at the 4300 block of Park Heights Ave. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to Sinai Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

His death marks the 235th homicide in Baltimore this year. Homicide detectives are investigating the killing, and ask that anyone with information call them at 410-396-2100.

Several hours later at about 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shooting at the 2900 block of Garrison Blvd. in the Garwyn Oaks neighborhood. Police found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. His condition was not immediately available.

Citywide shooting detectives ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 410-396-2221.

People can also submit tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, through the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app or by texting police at 443-902-4824.

