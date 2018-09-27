Baltimore police: Three men killed, one woman in critical condition after shootings

Two men were killed and a woman was listed in critical condition after a string of shootings overnight, and another man was killed after a shooting Thursday morning, Baltimore police said.

A 10:18 p.m. Wednesday night, police were called to the 1300 block of Stonewood in North Baltimore where a man had been shot in the head, neck and arm, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police responded to another shooting 12:22 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Pigtown. The victim was shot in the the chest, and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not release either man’s name Thursday morning.

Police said a woman was also wounded in a shooting just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Walbrook Avenue in West Baltimore.

The woman was suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and torso, and she was taken to a local hospital where police said she is listed in critical condition.

Police also responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:47 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of Govane Avenue in the Winston-Govans area. Police said they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man later died at an area hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those with information on the shooting are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221. Those with tips can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

