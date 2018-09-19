Three shot, one fatally, overnight in Baltimore, police say

Three people were shot — including one fatally — in Baltimore overnight, police said Wednesday morning.

At about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 800 block of Vine Street in West Baltimore for a report of a shooting. They found a 28-year-old man shot in the foot. He was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition.

About three hours later, police in Northwest Baltimore found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head in the 5000 block of Cordelia Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Just after 3 a.m., officers in the Southeast District were called to the 1800 block of East Pratt Street for a report of a shooting. They found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Citywide shooting detectives ask that anyone with information on the two shootings contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. Homicide detectives ask that anyone with information on the fatal shooting reach them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

