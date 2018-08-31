62-year-old man, 28-year-old woman shot in Baltimore Thursday night, police say

A 62-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were injured in separate shootings Thursday evening, the Baltimore Police Department said.

At about 7:30 p.m., police were sent to a hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. Officers learned a 28-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder in the 2700 block of Giles Road in South Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood, according to police.

Later, at about 9:14 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in Northwest Baltimore’s Park Circle neighborhood. They found a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, submit a tip through the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

