Five shot in four incidents in Baltimore on Friday, Saturday

Five people were injured in four shooting incidents in Baltimore between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, police said.

In the first incident, a 31-year-old man went to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds at 9:51 p.m. Friday. He told police that he’d been shot at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue in the Penn-North community.

At 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, officers were again called to a hospital for a 28-year-old man who had gunshot wounds. Police are still trying to determine where the man was shot, but said it occurred in the Northeast District.

Minutes later, at 1:12 a.m., a 39-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Liberty Heights Ave. in Howard Park.

Then at 6:29 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block of E. Lanvale St. in Broadway East, where a 35-year-old man had been shot in the hand and a 62-year-old woman had been shot in the foot.

Police said they took a suspect into custody, but they have not released information about that person’s identity or any criminal charges.

