Five men shot in five hours in Baltimore on Thursday evening

Five men were shot in Baltimore on Thursday in under five hours, according to police.

Around 5:26 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in arm and leg in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road in Ednor Gardens-Lakeside, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

About four hours later, two men were shot in Homestead Street at the intersection with Harford Road in the city’s Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood.

Detectives remained on the scene hours later. Yellow evidence markers were scattered along the sidewalk outside of a church and a boarded up liquor store. One marker was placed next to a single New Balance sneaker.

Police found one of the victims, age 36, two blocks away from the initial shooting scene, in the 2800 block of Harford Road. He was taken to the hospital. Another victim, age 33, had been shot in the back, and went to an area hospital for treatment.

Minutes later, police say another adult man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives are working to determine the location of that shooting.

Around 10:02 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Upton. Police said officers heard the shots fired and responded to the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik