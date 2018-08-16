Police searching for suspect after double shooting in Southwest Baltimore early Thursday

Baltimore police are searching for a suspect Thursday morning in a double shooting that injured two men in Southwest Baltimore.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 7:50 a.m. Two men were shot on the 1100 block of Desoto Road in Southwest Baltimore’s Wilhelm Park neighborhood, Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Det. Chakia Fennoy said.

The victims, whose identities were not immediately available, were taken to a hospital, Fennoy said. The nature of their injuries was not available.

Some roads in the area are closed as the search continues, police said.

This article will be updated.

