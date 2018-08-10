News Maryland Crime

Triple shooting Thursday night in East Baltimore

Sarah Meehan
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Three men were injured in one shooting Thursday night in East Baltimore, according to police.

At about 11:47 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting with multiple victims at the 700 block of N. Caroline St. in East Baltimore’s Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood. There, officers found three men — two 18-year-olds and a 27-year-old — suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One 18-year-old was shot in the arm, the other was shot in the ankle and the 27-year-old was shot in the leg, according to police.

All three victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Mello Court, in the Gay Street neighborhood just north of Dunbar-Broadway.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

