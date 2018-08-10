Triple shooting Thursday night in East Baltimore

Three men were injured in one shooting Thursday night in East Baltimore, according to police.

At about 11:47 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting with multiple victims at the 700 block of N. Caroline St. in East Baltimore’s Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood. There, officers found three men — two 18-year-olds and a 27-year-old — suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One 18-year-old was shot in the arm, the other was shot in the ankle and the 27-year-old was shot in the leg, according to police.

All three victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Mello Court, in the Gay Street neighborhood just north of Dunbar-Broadway.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

