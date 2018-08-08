Two men were killed, four others were injured in recent shootings

Two men were killed and four others were injured in a spate of recent shootings, Baltimore police said. And one man was killed in an alleged assault Tuesday.

Nine people have been killed in the first eight days of the month, which began with a call for peace during a 72-hour-long Ceasefire weekend and National Night Out events held around the city Tuesday night, which aim to engage police and the community.

At 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the unit block of Poppleton, outside the state medical examiner’s office and the University of Maryland BioPark property, where a 19-year-old man had been shot in the foot. He was taken to an area hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Forensics investigators examined a white sneaker left in the street.

University police responded to the scene in addition to Baltimore Police.

While at the scene of that shooting, just after midnight, officers heard several gunshots coming from the north, police said. Officers ran to the 800 block of Vine St., also in the Poppleton neighborhood just west of downtown, where they located a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, shortly after 4 p.m., police said officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Mount St. for a report of a shooting, just one block up from the Freddie Gray mural in Gilmor Homes. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Officers were called at 1:15 p.m. to the 4500 block of Woodlea Ave. in Frankford in Northeast Baltimore for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Bryan Jesse McKemy, 27, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At a porch of a white house on the street, crime scene technicians took photos as it began to rain while neighbors watched.

Police said a short time after the shooting, a second man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body. He is expected to survive his injuries.

About an hour earlier, around noon, officers were called to the 1900 block of Ashburton St. in Southwest Baltimore, where a 60-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 5:22 a.m., police received a call about an alleged assault on the 3700 block of Oakmont Ave. in Northwest Baltimore. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Randolph Cockrell with trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police announced an arrest in Cockrell’s killing.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824. Those with information on the non-fatal shootings are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this story.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5