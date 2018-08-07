One man dead, two others injured in shootings Tuesday, police said

One man died and two others were injured in shootings Tuesday, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called at 1:15 p.m. to the 4500 block of Woodlea Ave. in Frankford in Northeast Baltimore for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a short time later, a second man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Hours after the shooting, crime scene technicians took photos outside on the porch of a white house where the shooting took place, just south of Greenhill Avenue. A detective knocked on the door of a house across the shady street. As the officers continued their work, they occasionally dashed back to their cars on the street for supplies, even as a heavy rain fell.

Several neighbors across watched them work from nearby. Some stood on their porches, while others walked down to the house, passing the yellow police tape for a closer look.



A woman who lives nearby said she heard six pops. Gunfire, she said, “it’s got its own sound.” She declined to give her name.



A neighbor said: “It’s sad people have no respect for life. There are so many killings, even though they are coming down.” He also declined to give his name.



About an hour earlier, around noon, officers were called to the 1900 block of Ashburton St. in West Baltimore, where a 60-year old man was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.



Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221.

