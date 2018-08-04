Man shot in the head in West Baltimore Saturday morning

Baltimore City Police said a man was shot Saturday morning in West Baltimore.

Police said they responded to a shooting at around 5 a.m. at the 1800 block of Winchester St. in Sandtown-Winchester. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot to the head. Police said the victim was later transported to an area hospital where he is now listed as in critical condition.

Shooting detectives are investigating the shooting. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

