One man killed, three others injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

One man died and three others were injured in overnight shootings across the city, Baltimore police said Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed shortly before 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Presbury St. in West Baltimore. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. His name was not released Sunday morning.

About two hours earlier, at 3:10 a.m., police said officers on foot patrol in Northeast Baltimore heard gunshots. They found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body in the 6100 block of Harford Road. The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police said due to the severity of the man’s injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

At 2:50 a.m. officers were called to the 2100 block of Edgewood Street near the Walbrook Junction Shopping Center, where they found a 52-year old man with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Around 1 a.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the arm in the 600 block of Arsan Avenue in the Brooklyn neighborhood, police said, and he was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to called detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824. Anyone with information of the non-fatal shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5