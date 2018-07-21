Police report violent start to the weekend with 9 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

One man died and nine others were injured in a spate of violence in Baltimore overnight, city police said.

Multiple peopled were injured in six shooting incidents across the city — including one where four people were shot and injured on Dundalk Avenue near the county line in Southeast Baltimore.

The latest incident was a homicide that was reported around 7 a.m. Saturday in the Lakeland neighborhood in South Baltimore, where police found an unidentified man shot in the 2700 block of Rittenhouse Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2:34 a.m., police were called to a hospital where a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were being treated for gunshot wounds to the torso. Police said the victims were shot during a street robbery in the 400 block of 26th St. near the intersection of Barclay Street in the Harwood neighborhood in North Baltimore.

About half an hour earlier, police said a 29-year-old woman was shot in the jaw in the 400 block of Saratoga St. in downtown. She told police she was shot after an argument in a nearby parking lot about a vehicle.

At about 12:44 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Dundalk Ave. to investigate reported gunfire in Southeast Baltimore. The officers found a 27-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman had been shot in their legs. A fourth victim in that incident — a 26 year-old man — was found at an area hospital where he was seeking treatment, police said.

A 44-year-old man was shot at shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Patapsco Ave., also in in the Lakeland neighborhood where the homicide occurred Saturday morning. Police said a person of interest has been identified in the nonfatal shooting case.

At about 7:30 p.m., police located a 19-year-old man at a hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police said he was shot in the 3400 block of Mary Ave. in Northeast Baltimore.

So far this year, the city has seen a decrease from last year’s surge in violence; homicides are down 20 percent and nonfatal shootings are down 10 percent, according to city data.

There have been 156 homicides this year. There has been 308 nonfatal shootings through last week — the last city data available.

Twenty-one people have been killed so far this month, while 34 were killed for all of July 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to the department’s citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

