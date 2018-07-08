2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating four overnight shootings, two of which left both victims dead.

At about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Greenhill Ave. in Northeast Baltimore where they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in his leg, police said. Investigators believe he was shot in the 4900 block of Sinclair Lane. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Hours later at approximately 10:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of S. Hanover St. in South Baltimore. Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot would to his body. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe an unknown suspect tried to rob a store in the same block. During the robbery, the suspect shot the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

The night turned deadly at about 11 p.m. when police were called to the 1600 block of Pentwood Road in Northeast Baltimore. Officers found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was sent to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police were called to the scene of another homicide at approximately 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Plum St. in South Baltimore. A 22-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body, police said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives later obtained video footage showing the victim being stuck by a car. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating both deadly shootings. Police ask that anyone with information call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating both nonfatal shootings. Police ask that anyone with information call 410-396-2221.

llumpkin@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lauren_lumps