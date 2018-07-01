8 injured in shootings Saturday night, including 6 hurt at barbecue in Northwest Baltimore

Eight people were shot in Baltimore on Saturday night, including six people who were injured in a shooting at a barbecue in Northwest Baltimore.

Police were called at about 11:48 p.m. to the 4000 block of Penhurst Ave. in the West Arlington neighborhood, where an unknown suspect began shooting at a group barbecuing, police said.

Police said six people were wounded: a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg; a 22-year-old woman was shot in the ankle; a 22-year-old woman was shot in the thigh; a 22-year-old woman was shot in the ankle; a 23-year-old man was shot in the ankle; and a 23-year-old man was shot in the hip.

The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Detectives and officers are canvassing the neighborhood and interviewing witnesses.

Earlier in the night at around 9:54 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a female walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, hospital staff told them that the woman was rushed into surgery. According to witnesses, she walked into the hospital and collapsed. Her identity is unknown, police said.

At about 9:12 p.m., police were called to an area hospital, where a 20-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said investigators believe the victim was shot in the 3600 block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore.

Police ask that anyone with information on these shootings contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.