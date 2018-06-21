One killed, two teenagers injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore Police police say

One person was killed and two teenagers were injured in overnight shootings, city police said Thursday.

Officers were called at 10:51 p.m. to the 3200 block of Clarence Ave. in Belair-Edison, where a male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a separate incident, police said a 19-year-old man was found shot in the back inside a vehicle in the 4400 block of Saint Thomas in Frankford.

A 15-year-old male was found at 3:23 a.m. Thursday at a local hospital where he was being treated after he was shot in the shoulder and hand.

Citywide shooting detectives are trying to determine where the shooting occurred.

Police on Thursday also announced the death of a 35-year-old man whose death has been ruled a homicide. The medical examiner’s office determined that the victim died from complications from a shooting on June 11, 1999.

Police said the victim and another man were shot at 11:59 p.m. in the 300 block of West Baltimore Street downtown.

Police are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.

Anyone with information on the two shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221. Those with information on the homicide are asked to call 410-396-2100 . Those with tips can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

