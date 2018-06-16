Two men, woman shot early Saturday, Baltimore police say

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after three people were shot early Saturday.

Two men were shot in West Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood, and a woman was shot in Upton just after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

At about 1:10 a.m, police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1700 block of W. North Ave. Officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Shortly after, police were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived they found a 44-year-old man who had been shot in the foot, according to the police department.

Police believe both men were shot in the 1700 block of W. North Ave.

At about 1:15 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Stoddard Court for a report of a shooting. They found a 44-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to police, and she was taken to a hospital. Investigators believe the woman was involved in a dispute just before she was shot.

Detectives are investigating all three shootings. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

