Five people shot in Baltimore from Friday night into Saturday

Five people were shot in Baltimore in four separate incidents from Friday evening into Saturday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

In one incident, a teenager was shot. In another, two women were wounded.

In the double shooting, officers were called to the 1600 block of Hazel St. in the Curtis Bay neighborhood of South Baltimore at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday and found a 32-year-old woman shot in the arm and a 22-year-old woman shot in the back, police said.

Both women were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. Police said they believe the women were “involved in an argument” before the shooting occurred.

The other three victims were all shot Friday.

The gunfire began at about 5:10 p.m., when a patrol officer heard gunshots in the 2200 block of Harford Road, in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood.

Shortly after, an 18-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital for a 57-year-old man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police believe the man was shot in the 300 block of Herring Court, in the Perkins Homes neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Luzerne Avenue and Biddle Street, in the Biddle Street neighborhood in East Baltimore, and found a 21-year-old man shot in the chest. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shootings add to an already violent April, when the number of shootings and homicides has jumped compared to earlier in the year.

Police have said a war between two feuding groups on the west side, as well as cycles of retaliation, has contributed to the violence.

Police did not say whether any of the shootings this weekend were related.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun