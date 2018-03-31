19-year-old woman killed, three men injured in pair of overnight shootings

A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in the second of two overnight shootings, Baltimore police said in a statement.

At about 1:16 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Loyola Southway in the Greenspring neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment, according to the statement.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the female victim died soon after arriving, according to the statement. The male victim was in critical condition.

Two other men were shot in a separate incident, though both were expected to survive, police said.

Earlier in the night, at about 10 p.m. Friday, Baltimore police found two men suffering from what appeared to be nonfatal gunshot wounds, according to the police statement, in the 300 block of Broadmoor Road in the Homeland neighborhood of North Baltimore.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about that shooting is urged to contact citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, and anyone with information about the later shooting is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling Metro Crime Stoppers, at 1-866-7LOCKUP, using the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app or texting 443-902-4824.

