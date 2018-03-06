Two wounded, one gravely, in overnight gunfire in Baltimore, police say

Two men were wounded — one of them gravely — in separate shootings late Monday and early Tuesday in Baltimore, according to police.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Ave., on the boundary of Heritage Crossing and Upton, and found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was listed in grave condition at a local hospital, police said. Because of the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

About an hour later, at 12:59 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Fulton Avenue, in the Mondawmin neighborhood, and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

He was listed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said. Detectives believe the man was shot briefly after an altercation with another male individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Also on Tuesday, police announced the recent death of a shooting victim from 2013, attributed to complications from the old injuries, has been ruled a homicide for 2018.

Devonte Tremaine Rhodes, was shot on the night of June 9, 2013, at the age of 19, in the 1900 block of Wilkens Ave., in Carrollton Ridge, and paralyzed as a result, police said.

Homicide detectives were notified that Rhodes had died in December, police said. The state medical examiner’s office on Monday ruled his death a homicide as a result of the 2013 shooting, police said.

Police also on Tuesday identified several recent homicide victims.

Shareef Washington, 41, was fatally shot in a double shooting that also wounded a 37-year-old man in the 4100 block of 6th St., in the Brooklyn neighborhood in South Baltimore, on Feb. 26.

Tyrelle Kimble, 25, was fatally shot in the 5600 block of Lothian Rd., in the Mid-Govans neighborhood in North Baltimore, on Feb. 27.

Jashawn Ivory, 35, was fatally shot on Sunday in the 1100 block of Homestead St., in the Better Waverly neighborhood in North Baltimore.

As of Tuesday, there had been 44 homicides in Baltimore in 2018. That is a year-over-year decline, compared to 2017, but a higher volume of killings than the five-year average at this time of year.

