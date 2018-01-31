Baltimore police: Five people were shot in city Tuesday

Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that five men were shot in separate incidents Tuesday, including one fatally.

Police said a 42-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in Northwest Baltimore early Tuesday morning. Police said the men were sitting inside a vehicle at about 3:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Groveland Avenue when an unknown suspect began shooting into the vehicle.

Police did not immediately identify the man who died.

The same day, at 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of North Mount Street in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of West Baltimore for a report of a shooting.

Police said a 51-year-old man told officers that two unidentified suspects took his cellphone and shot him in the leg.

The latest shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Mannasota Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore. Officers responding to the area for a report of gunfire found a vehicle that had crashed into a concrete wall in the 4300 block of Furley Avenue. A 34-year-old man suffering from a graze wound to the back of the head and a gunshot wound to the shoulder was found inside the vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CAPTION Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is considering putting plainclothes officers on the streets to search for guns and drugs. (Baltimore Sun video) Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is considering putting plainclothes officers on the streets to search for guns and drugs. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Thieves have used skimming devices on ATM machines to steal debit card information, but "jackpotting" augurs more sophisticated technological challenges that American financial firms will face in coming years. Thieves have used skimming devices on ATM machines to steal debit card information, but "jackpotting" augurs more sophisticated technological challenges that American financial firms will face in coming years.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5