Man killed, another injured in Baltimore shootings Wednesday night

One man was killed and another was injured in two separate shootings in Baltimore Wednesday night, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest about 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Billie Holiday Court in East Baltimore’s Gay Street neighborhood, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.

About 7 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in the 5300 block of Frankford Ave. in Northeast Baltimore, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

No further information, such as the victims’ names, a motive or any suspect descriptions, were released about either shooting. To report tips anonymously, call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text 443-902-4824.

