Shooting victim shows up at Baltimore hospital in stolen car, police say

Tim Prudente
The Baltimore Sun

A 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds showed up at a Baltimore hospital Friday morning and police are working to determine when and where he was shot.

The wounded man arrived shortly after 7:30 a.m. in a stolen car, police said. But it was not immediately known if he drove himself. Police were processing the car Friday morning.

In a separate shooting, a 27-year-old man was wounded Thursday night in East Baltimore. Police were called to the shooting about 9 p.m. They determined the man was shot in the 400 block of N. East Ave., the Ellwood Park-Monument neighborhood.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2221.

