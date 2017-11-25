1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings Friday night in Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating separate shootings that left a 30-year-old man dead and two others injured Friday night.

The first shooting, at around 10 p.m., occurred in the 3900 block of Fairfax Road in the Forest Park area. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered an 18-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

At 11 p.m., officers were called for a report of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. A 54-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Police said he told officers he was in the 2100 block of W. North Ave. when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot. He then went to the hospital, according to police.

About 30 minutes later, officers were called to the rear of the 3900 block of Ridgewood Ave. in the Dolfield neighborhood for a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 30-year-old man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.