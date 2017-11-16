Two shot in Baltimore following shooting of homicide detective

Two men were shot in Baltimore on Wednesday evening in the hours following the shooting of a homicide detective on the west side of the city, police said.

A 32-year-old man arrived at a hospital just before 6 p.m. after being shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Carey St. in Sandtown-Winchester in West Baltimore, police said. Police said he was “conscious and breathing” when he came to the hospital.

In a separate shooting about an hour and a half later on the opposite side of the city, another 32-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 2600 block of East Preston St. in Berea, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police did not release the names of either victim or any information about suspects or motives in the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221, Metro Crimes Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to the BPD Mobile App.

CAPTION Baltimore homicide detective in 'grave condition' after being shot in the head. (Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore homicide detective in 'grave condition' after being shot in the head. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION In a surveillance video released by Howard County police, a woman was caught peeking into the drive-thru window of a Columbia McDonald’s around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food. In a surveillance video released by Howard County police, a woman was caught peeking into the drive-thru window of a Columbia McDonald’s around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food.

