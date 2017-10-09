Three shot in Baltimore Monday night

Franklin Robinson heard a faint yell — “Chill! Chill!” — and then seven to 10 gunshots rang out.

He and other neighbors scrambled to marshal indoors a group of neighborhood kids who had been playing tag on Crismer Avenue.

Then he looked outside the rear of his home, to the Pepper Liquor Store parking lot across the alley, where a man he’d gone to school with was lying on the ground, shot in the face.

“I knew it was going to be somebody I know,” the 28-year-old said. “It always is.”

Two victims — a 26-year-old and a 33-year-old — were shot after an argument at the liquor store just before 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road in the Woodmere neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore Monday, police said.

A third man was shot in the leg in a separate incident, after an argument about a car accident, in the 2400 block of North Stockton Street in Penn North about three hours earlier, police said.

None of the shooting victims was identified, and their conditions were not released. Police provided no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Citywide shootings detectives and crime scene technicians stepped carefully among more than a dozen evidence markers in the liquor store parking lot afterward. A stray cat sniffed at a shell casing and was promptly shooed away.

One detective sidled through a gap in the fence into the rear alley and asked Robinson if any of the bullets had hit his house.

He had already checked. A bullet in a shooting years ago had come in through a window and lodged in a wall. Not this time, though. The detective shined his flashlight back down at the ground and walked away.

The victim Robinson knew grew up nearby but doesn’t live in the area anymore, he said. He was at a loss for a motive.

“He’s from the area, but I really don’t see him too often,” he said.

The day had already been stressful, Robinson said. Someone had broken into his home and stolen a TV and his spare car keys, he said.

His family has lived in the neighborhood his whole life, but he says he’s considering moving to get away from the crime.

“It’s been getting worse and worse around here,” Robinson said. “This block right here is too much.”

