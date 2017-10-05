Seven shot, including 16-year-old, in Baltimore Thursday night

Seven people were shot in Baltimore Thursday night, including a 16-year-old boy, police said.

Two men were shot just after 9 p.m. in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Pitcher Street near the Shake and Bake Family Fun Center in Upton, police said. The victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police did not give their condition.

Evidence markers and shell casings littered the sidewalk as crime scene technicians and homicide detectives investigated the large crime scene. Two other people have been killed nearby within the past week. Anton Carter, 39, was shot to death on the 1100 block of Myrtle Avenue on Sep. 29. Daniel Brinkley, 24, was killed days later on the 1300 block of the same street. Police did not say whether the shootings were related.

Minutes later across the city in Belair-Edison, another man and a 16-year-old boy were injured in a separate double shooting, police said. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment from the scene at 3400 block Chesterfield Avenue.

Homicide detectives were called to both shootings due to the severity of the victims’ injuries.

Three more shooting victims arrived at a local hospital around 9:30 p.m.; police are investigating the location of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

