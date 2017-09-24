6 shot in 2 incidents in Baltimore

A gunman opened fire at four people sitting outside in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Patapsco Avenue. A 34-year-old man was shot in the back, a 29-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and a 32-year-old man was shot in the arm.

The 32-year-old man took himself to a local hospital, while the others were taken by ambulance. All were stable on Sunday night, police said.

After the shooting, at least 19 evidence markers littered the street and sidewalk in front of a convenience store. The markers surrounded a folding chair draped with a cloth in the street and another couple of folding chairs set up on the sidewalk.

Several people walked up to the crime scene tape, unsuccessfully trying to convince police to let them cross to go into a nearby bar.

Later Sunday in Waverly, two men were injured in a shooting.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers found a 25 year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left leg and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 3800 block of Old York Road.

Both victims, who police said were uncooperative, are expected to survive their injuries.

Anyone with information on either shooting can call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

