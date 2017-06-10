One killed, six injured in violent start to the weekend in Baltimore

One person was killed and six others were injured in a spate of shootings across the city, Baltimore police said Saturday.

The latest shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Eutaw Place in Reservoir Hill where police found a man who had been shot in the foot and taken to a hospital. He told police he was walking in the 1500 block of Traction St. in the Penn North neighborhood when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot.

At 10:45 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Cleveland St. in Pigtown where a man had been shot in his back, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of N. Fremont Ave. in Harlem Park where a man was shot in his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police believe the victim was shot in the 800 block of George St., around the corner from where he was found by officers.

A short time later, police found another man who had been shot in the 1500 block of Shields Place, about half a mile north of where the homicide victim was found. He had been shot in the leg and was also taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating whether the second victim was also shot on George Street.

Around 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunfire from the unit block of W. 20th St. in the Charles North neighborhood. They found a woman who had been shot in the leg and a man who had been shot in his stomach. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

An hour earlier, police said officers found another man who had been shot in his stomach at the intersection of Ducatel Street and Linden Avenue in Reservoir Hill.

Detectives believe the victim was shot in the 800 block of Ducatel St.

Police did not release any suspect information or updates of the victims' conditions Saturday morning.

The violent start to the weekend brings this year's count to 152 homicides. It also continues a surge in shootings and homicides in the city, which had a record number of 146 killings in the first five months of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

