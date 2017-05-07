5 killed, 1 wounded in separate shootings in Baltimore

Five people were killed and one person was injured in separate shootings Saturday and Sunday in Baltimore, city police said, bringing the homicide count for the year to 118.

About 1:40 p.m. Saturday, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2800 block of Prospect St. in the Mosher neighborhood of West Baltimore, police said. He died at a hospital.

At 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol found another man who had been shot, this time in the 300 block of Whitridge Ave. in the Harwood neighborhood of North Baltimore, police said. The victim also died at the hospital. Police identified him Sunday as Channon Simpkins, 28, of the 6000 block of Marquette Road.

And just before 4 p.m., police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Stricker St. in Sandtown-Winchester in West Baltimore for a report of a shooting. They found a man there with a gunshot wound to the chest. He also died at a local hospital.

Police believe that the man was inside the home when an unknown suspect came in, shot him and then left.

Meanwhile, a woman was wounded in what was described as a "domestic-related" shooting in the Cedmont neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore County police found the woman and transported her to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. City police were called to the hospital about 4:15 p.m., and they later found a crime scene in the 4800 block of Hazelwood Ave. On Sunday, police identified the woman as Raynesha Hunt, 24, of the 4400 block of Powell Ave.

Police were called to the intersection of Quantico Avenue and Pall Mall Road at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. Police identified the victim Sunday as Tarrol Carroll, 39, of the 2500 block of Quantico Ave.

Baltimore police are also investigating a shooting in West Baltimore early Sunday.

At about 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of W. Lanvale St. Officers found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police believe the man was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown female. During the fight, the woman shot the man before leaving the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or to text tips to 443-902-4824.

