Two dead, 2 injured in a 45-minute span in Baltimore

Two people were killed and two others were injured in shootings within 45 minutes in Baltimore Saturday night, police said.

At about 10 p.m., a 26-year-old man had been sitting in a car in the 1800 block of Presbury Street in Sandtown-Winchester when gunfire erupted and he was shot in the back, police said. An acquaintance drove the victim to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Fifteen minutes later, police were called to Baltimore and Carey Streets near the Poppleton and Franklin Square neighborhoods for a reported shooting where the found 2 men who had been shot. Steven Jackson, 18, of the first block of Poppleton Street, had been shot in the head, and 29-year-old Larry Lawson, of the 4100 block of E. Lombard Street, was found around the corner suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Both men were transported to Shock Trauma where they died. Police have not identified any suspects or a motive in the shootings.

At about 10:40 p.m., police were called to an area hospital where a 29-year-old man arrived with a gunshot graze wound to the side of his head. Police said the victim told officers he was shot in the 1300 block of Sargeant Street in Washington Village/Pigtown, but police were unable to find a crime scene.

