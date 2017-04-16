Two dead, five wounded in span of gun violence on Easter weekend in Baltimore

A span of violence that began Saturday afternoon has left two men dead and five people wounded in shootings across Baltimore, police said.

The victims include a 90-year-old woman grazed by a bullet, a 57-year-old man killed in an attempted robbery, and a 28-year-old fatally shot in his head near an East Baltimore elementary school.

The 28-year-old was shot shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of N. Caroline Street, the Oliver neighborhood of East Baltimore. An unknown gunman walked up and opened fire, police said. The victim died at Johns Hopkins Hospital; police did not provide his name.

Then at 1:45 a.m., police were called to the Broadway East neighborhood where a 53-year-old man who was shot in his stomach in the 1800 block of E. Lafayette Avenue. He was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

About an hour later, a 32-year-old man was shot in his right leg in the 4500 block of Erdman Avenue in East Baltimore. He was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The shootings followed three others on Saturday.

Around 3:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man checked himself into Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound in his lower back, police said. The man was expected to survive and detectives have not determined where he was shot.

About two hours later, A 57-year-old man was shot and killed during a robbery in Cherry Hill, police said. Officers were called at 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Bridgeview Road where the man was fatally shot. Police did not provide his name.

Next, two people were wounded in a double shooting around 7:15 p.m. in West Baltimore, police said. Police were called to the 1800 block of Harlem Ave. and found a 56-year-old man shot in his leg and the 90-year-old woman grazed in her foot by a ricochet.

Both victims were hospitalized in good condition. Detectives believe the shooting began with an argument on the block.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2221.

The weekend violence brings to 92 the number of people killed in Baltimore this year.

Baltimore Sun reporter Catherine Rentz contributed to this article.

tprudente@baltsun.com