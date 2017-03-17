19-year-old man killed, two others wounded in separate Baltimore shootings

A 19-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old man was wounded in separate East Baltimore shootings on Thursday night, Baltimore Police said Friday.

Across town in West Baltimore, a 33-year-old woman was shot and wounded early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of E. Madison Street in the city's Madison Eastend neighborhood about 9:50 p.m. Thursday and found Markell Scott suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Scott, of the 3400 block of Elmora Avenue, was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died, police said.

Detectives have no witnesses or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP, or to text a tip to 443-902-4824.

About 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue in the city's Johnston Square neighborhood and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the man and his family were going into his home on the block when a masked suspect came out of an alley and opened fire before fleeing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

About 12:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to University Hospital and found a 33-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the left leg and pelvis, police said.

Detective determined the woman had been shot in the 2500 block of Mosher Street, in the city's Bridgeview Greenlawn neighborhood, police said. The woman, who drove herself to the hospital, told police she was shot "as a result of arguing with several females," police said.

