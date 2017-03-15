Baltimore boxer, 24, killed in overnight shooting, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Upton, and a second is in critical condition after he was shot by a masked gunman during a robbery in Northeast Baltimore, city police said.

Police identified the victim as Montell "Telly" Pridgett, a boxer from the neighborhood.

Officers were called at 12:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of gunshots, but found no victim. They were directed to the University of Maryland Medical Center's emergency department, where Pridgett was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Doctors pronounced him dead a short time later.

Police said homicide detectives determined Pridgett, of the nearby 1500 block of Argyle Avenue, had been fighting with an unknown suspect in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him.

Police did not release a description of the suspect.

Baltimore's Gervonta Davis, who came up training at the nearby Upton Boxing Center before winning the IBF junior lightweight title in January in Brooklyn, mourned Pridgett's death on Twitter on Wednesday.

"All I wanted for him to do good for his self ... I wake up from a call saying my friend got killed ... RIP," Davis wrote above a screenshot of a text message exchange in which the two Baltimore natives encouraged each other.

Devin Allen, whose widely-praised photographs of Baltimore during and since the unrest of 2015 are to be published this summer in a new book titled "A Beautiful Ghetto," also tweeted about Pridgett.

Above a black and white image he photographed of Pridgett in 2015 — a backwards cap, one fist in the air —Allen wrote it was probably "one of my most powerful portraits taken that year."

"R.I.P. champ," Allen wrote. "#baltimore we gotta do better."

Police were also called at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. A 24-year-old man had been shot multiple times in the third floor landing of his apartment building in the 4000 block of White Avenue, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where police said he was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Police said the man had just arrived home when a masked gunman attempted to rob and then shot the victim. The suspect fled. Police continue to search for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police also on Wednesday identified a man fatally shot in the 1500 block of Retreat Street in West Baltimore on Monday as 30-year-old Andrew Jackson.

