Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to this time last year

A man was killed and two people were wounded in three shootings in Baltimore early Thursday.

The incidents added to a pace of violence this year that exceeds last year. According to the most recent police crime data, total shootings including homicides were up 30 percent compared with the same time last year.

At about 2:46 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Chilton St. in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood where they found a man shot in the head. Paramedics transported Angelo Wheeler, 38, to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives suspect that Wheeler was involved in an altercation when a suspect drew a handgun and shot him. Police do not have a suspect.

It was the second homicide in the neighborhood known as "CHuM" in a week. On Jan. 12, 17-year-old Daseen Mcelveen was shot to death in the 1700 block of Abbotston Ave.

Last year, a Sun investigation found that shooting victims had the worst odds of surviving in the CHuM neighborhood because so many victims were shot at close range. The Sun found that one out of every two shooting victims in CHuM died, often because suspects and victims knew each other in the neighborhood, where family roots run deep, according to residents and activists.

At 4:15 a.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Chatham Road in Callaway-Garrison, where they found a 33-year-old man shot in the leg. Detectives believe he had been arguing with an unidentified suspect who shot him once before fleeing.

At about 5:39 a.m. in the Southern District, patrol officers found a 38 year-old man shot in the buttocks and a second victim who was assaulted but not shot in Washington Village/Pigtown. Police believe women lured both victims to the 1000 block of Sterrett St., where they were assaulted, shot and robbed by several unidentified suspects.

The victims fled to the 500 block of Wyeth St., where police found them. The victims were initially uncooperative, police said, but ultimately revealed where the shooting occurred.

Police ask anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7lockup.

Police also on Thursday announced the arrest of a man suspected in a shooting. Baltimore area warrant apprehension detectives arrested 20 year-old Rodney Baxter on Wednesday and charged him with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 10 shooting in the 2500 block of Hamilton Ave. On that evening, police said, Baxter shot a 25-year-old man in the buttocks. The victim survived.

Detectives believe the shooting grew out of a confrontation after a traffic accident. They said Baxter fled afterward. He was found in the 2100 block of E. North Ave. His last known address was in the 800 block of Glover St. Court records did not list an attorney, and a relative could not be found.

