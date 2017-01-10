Roughly Speaking: Cummings and Van Hollen on Trump, ACA repeal, Obama's record and more
Man killed in Northeast Baltimore; another shot after car crash

Carrie Wells
Two men were shot, one fatally, in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday evening.

A man was fatally shot in the Belair-Edison neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday night, police said.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the back of the head in the 3000 block of Erdman Ave., police said. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Before the man was shot, he was seen talking to an unknown man, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Another man was shot in the buttocks in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police said the victim had been in a car accident with the suspect and got into a confrontation with the suspect, who shot him.

The suspect and two or three other men were seen running away from the scene.

