News Maryland Crime

Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Christmas Eve, morning in Baltimore

Tim Prudente
A 19-year-old man was shot in his buttocks late Christmas Eve, and a 38-year-old man was shot in his stomach and arm early Christmas morning, Baltimore police said. Both men were hospitalized.

Officers were called Saturday at 11:15 p.m. to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Gold Street in the Druid Heights neighborhood of West Baltimore. The 19-year-old was found wounded, and detectives believe he was shot about four blocks away, in the 2200 block of Druid Hill Avenue.

Then police were called Sunday at 2:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting downtown. The 38-year-old was found shot in the 200 block of N. Calvert Street.

Anyone with information can call police, 1-866-7lockup.

